Deaths in Laois - October 15, 2020

Morgan Arthur - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 12 of Morgan Arthur of The Downs, Portlaoise.



In the tender care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Pamela. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Margaret, his son David, daughter in law Rachael, grandchildren Callum and Ower, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 2pm on Friday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam: http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/.

Kathleen Keeshan - Clough

The death took place on Tuesday, October 13 of Kathleen Keeshan of Boherard, Clough.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her brother Martin, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Canice’s Church, Clough, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Bree Foley - Clough

The death took place on Tuesday, October 13 of Bree Foley (née Bergin) of Shorewood, Ballinakill, Waterford and late of Clough.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Shane, sons Daniel and Jake, sisters Trish Gannon, Triona Meade and Claire Meade, brother Matt Bergin, Daniel's partner Nikki and Jake's partner Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Bree's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner, Waterford followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Bree's Funeral Mass please follow the link below from 12 noon on Thursday:

https://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner

Michael O'Malley - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, October 13 of Michael O'Malley of Killeen, Corofin, Clare and formerly Rathdowney.

Suddenly at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his wife Kay, daughter Denise, sons Ken and John, daughter-in-law Olga, son-in-law John, grandchildren Shane, Evan, Jamie and Ryan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

In accordance with current government guidelines, a private funeral mass for family will take place on Thursday at 11am followed by burial afters in Laghtagoona Cemetery.

Edward Parkinson - Kilbricken

The death took place on Monday, October 12 of Edward (Ned) Parkinson of Cromogue, Kilbricken, Mountrath.



Predeceased by his mother Margaret, father Martin, and brother Fint, sadly missed by his sisters Mary, Nora, Nell and Kit, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Aidan, sister- law- Peggy ,cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In keeping with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings, Ned’s funeral will take place privately.

Patricia Whelan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 12 of Patricia (Pat) Whelan of Balinteer Dublin and late of Ballycarroll, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. Patricia (Pat), deeply regretted by her loving brothers Denis, Eamon and Tony, sister-in-law Breda, Nephew Shane, niece Aoife, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place place in St John the Evangelist Church, Ballinteer at 11am on Thursday morning. Cremation will follow in Glasnevin Crematorium.