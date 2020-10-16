Deaths in Laois - October 16, 2020

Jonn Dalton (Jnr) - Timahoe

The death took place on Thursday, October 15 of John Dalton (Jnr) of Cremorgan, Timahoe.



Peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by his sister Martina. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, Johnny and Catherine, brothers Michael, Pat, David and Raymond, sisters Ann-Marie,Teresa, Amanda, Imelda and Nicola, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins, large extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 2pm on Friday in St Michael's Church, Timahoe. Burial will follow afterwards.

Henry Kenneth Fairbrother - Coolrain

The death took place on Wednesday, October 14 of Henry Kenneth (Harry) Fairbrother of Coolrain.



Peacefully, at home. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Laura and children, Ann, Mervyn, Roy and Keith, daughters-in-law Dorothy, Muriel and Sophie, grandchildren Andrew, Adam, Wendy, Dean, Zoe, Ruby and Ryan, a large circle of friends and neighbours.

In accordance with current government guidelines, a private Funeral Service for family and friends will take place on Friday afternoon at 2pm in St. Jude’s Church, Annatrim, followed by Burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Morgan Arthur - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 12 of Morgan Arthur of The Downs, Portlaoise.



In the tender care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Pamela. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Margaret, his son David, daughter in law Rachael, grandchildren Callum and Ower, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 2pm on Friday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam: http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/.