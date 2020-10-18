Deaths in Laois - October 18, 2020

Br. Eugene Brennan - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, October 18 of Br. Eugene (Jackie) Brennan of De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown, and formerly of Portlaoise and Clones, Co. Monaghan.

Predeceased by his sisters and brothers. Greatly missed by his sister Mary, brothers Thomas and Fintan, sister in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends, the staff of Miguel House and especially his confreres in religion.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place this Monday afternoon at 2pm in the Monastery Chapel with burial immediately afterwards in the community cemetery, Castletown.

Due to Covid 19 directives, only 25 people can enter the church.

John King - Emo

The death took place on Saturday, October 17 of John King of Morette, Emo and late of Kinneagh, The Curragh, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Alice, daughters Alison, Mary and Carmel, sons Thomas, Johnny, Patrick, Paul and Denis, brother Joe, sister Dora, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 2pm on Tuesday in St Paul's Church, Emo. Burial will follow afterwards.

Herbert William Stanley - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, October 17 of Herbert William Stanley of Banogue, Rathdowney.



In the tender care of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Sadly mourned by his wife Valerie and his daughters Ruth and Louise, sons in law Jonathan and Simon, grandchildren Debbie, Sarah, Emma, Simon, Jennifer and Stephen, his brothers Jimmy and Arthur, his sister Margaret, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

As per COVID-19 Directive the funeral is restricted to family and close relatives only. Funeral service on Monday at 2pm in St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney followed by burial in Killermogh.

Robert Stone - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 16 of Robert (Bob) Stone of Mount Stewart, Portlaoise and formerly of Adamstown and St John's Drive, Wexford.

Peacefully, in Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Gina and Tracy, brother of Val and the late Michael. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, brother, granddaughters Ciara and Simone, sons-in-law Ian and Simon, sisters-in-law Alice, Georgina and Pauline, brother-in-law Malcom, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, regretfully, numbers are strictly limited. Therefore, a private funeral will take place on Monday. Attendance is by invitation only. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.wexfordparish.com 'church webcams' Rowe Street Church, Wexford at 12 noon.