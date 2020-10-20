Deaths in Laois - October 20, 2020

David Knowles - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, October 19 of David Knowles of The Old School, Clonin, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer and loving father of Fred, Chris, Richard, Davina, Victoria, Tara,Craig, Sinead, Maggie, Alison, Ross and Lynda. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family, his sister Heather, his brother Herbert, Davina's mother Marian, his 10 grandchildren, daughters-in-law Sandra, Amy and Connie, sons-in-law David and Keith, extended family, many friends and neighbours.

Due to the current restrictions regarding funerals, a family Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday in St. Jude's Church, Annatrim, at 2pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Please respect Social Distancing in the cemetery. The family appreciate your understanding at this time.

Kevin Fogarty - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 18 of Kevin Fogarty of Marian Ave., Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Loved by deceased wife Mary, his sister Mary, brothers Francis and Georgie. Deeply regretted by his loving son Micheal, daughter-in-law Janet, sisters-in-law Nancy and Trisha, brother-in-law Billy and grandchildren. Fondly remembered by nephews, nieces, Kieron deceased wife Alice, Maura and Johnnie, Davis family, Marie Delaney, Billy O'Brien, the Carroll and Parnell family, friends and neighbors.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.