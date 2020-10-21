Deaths in Laois - October 21, 2020

Mark Adams - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, October 20 of Mark Adams of 72 College Ave., Mountmellick and Ballymun, Dublin.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after his illness bravely born. Predeceased by his mother Jennifer. Deeply regretted by his father Denis, his step mother Mary, his brothers Gary and Christopher, his sister Denise, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, Mary's family and a large circle of friends.

Due to current Covid19 restrictions a private Funeral Service will take place at 11am on Thursday and will be live streamed on mountmellickparish.ie.

Mark's family would like to thank Portlaoise Palliative Care, Mountmellick Community Nursing and The Cuisle Center.

Marion Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, October 20 of Marion Ryan (née O'Reilley) of Dunmasc, Portlaoise and formerly of Ballinlough, Cork.

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved wife of the late Eric and loving mother of Kevin, Brendan and the late Fidelma. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Denise and Mary-Anne, grandchildren Stephen, Collette, Kate, Barry and Molly, nephews Mark, Paul and Simon, relatives and friends especially the Staff and friends at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home.

In accordance with the current government guidelines the funeral will take place privately.

Bruce Wallace - Ballyroan

The death took place on Tuesday, October 20 of Bruce Wallace of 5 Sue Ryder House, Ballyroan.



Husband of the late Revd Ann . Pre-deceased by his sister Violet. Father of Edward, Andrew, James and Beth. He will be fondly remembered by his 6 grandchildren Becky, Vicky, Nicole, Ben, Tim and Matthew, his 4 great-grandchildren Ollie, Ailbhe, Amelia and Noah, daughters- in- law Marie and Jane, extended family and friends.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines regarding funerals, a Private Family Funeral will take place.

Eoin Bergin - Attanagh

The death took place on Monday, October 19 of Eoin Bergin of Earlsgarden, Attanagh.



Unexpectedly, beloved son of Martin and Noreen and dear brother to Liam and Aisling; deeply regretted by his loving family, grandparents, uncles, aunts, sister-in-law Laura, niece, nephew, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill (max. 25 people) on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Social guidelines regarding facial coverings and hand shaking will be observed in Church and Cemetery.

This Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Maureen Dunne - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, October 19 of Maureen Dunne (née Carroll) of Aharney, Durrow and late of Bulgaden, Kilmallock.

Suddenly at her residence, predeceased by her parents Sean and Breda and her sister Deirdre Neenan; deeply regretted by her loving husband William (Liam), her children Aoife, Fintan, Sean, Fionnuala and Liam, brother David, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow at 2pm.

This Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

David Knowles - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, October 19 of David Knowles of The Old School, Clonin, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer and loving father of Fred, Chris, Richard, Davina, Victoria, Tara, Craig, Sinead, Maggie, Alison, Ross and Lynda. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family, his sister Heather, his brother Herbert, Davina's mother Marian, his 10 grandchildren, daughters-in-law Sandra, Amy and Connie, sons-in-law David and Keith, extended family, many friends and neighbours.

Due to the current restrictions regarding funerals, a family Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday in St. Jude's Church, Annatrim, at 2pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Please respect Social Distancing in the cemetery. The family appreciate your understanding at this time.

Kevin Fogarty - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 18 of Kevin Fogarty of Marian Ave., Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Loved by deceased wife Mary, his sister Mary, brothers Francis and Georgie. Deeply regretted by his loving son Micheal, daughter-in-law Janet, sisters-in-law Nancy and Trisha, brother-in-law Billy and grandchildren. Fondly remembered by nephews, nieces, Kieron deceased wife Alice, Maura and Johnnie, Davis family, Marie Delaney, Billy O'Brien, the Carroll and Parnell family, friends and neighbors.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.



