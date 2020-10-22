Death in Laois - October 22, 2020

Mary Quinn - Castletown

The death took place on Thursday, October 22 of Mary Quinn (née Mitchell) of Old Borris, Castletown and formerly of Portumna, Co. Galway.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her brother Michael. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband Andy, brothers Brendan, John,and Ignis, sisters Nuala (McCann and Lucy (Mosson), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, (her very close friends Ann, Monica and Jenifer), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later

James Buggie - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, October 21 of James (Charlie) Buggie of Garrons, Stradbally.



Late of Irish Defence Forces and Irish Prison Service. Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Elizabeth, brothers Joe and Noel.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, family James and his partner Sharon, Anita and her partner Vinny, Catherine and her partner John, Stephen and his partner Ann, his six adoring grandchildren, brothers, Martin and Dan, sister Margaret, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.