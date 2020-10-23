Deaths in Laois - October 23, 2020

Margaret Hurley - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, October 22 of Margaret (Peig) Hurley (née Costello) of Patrick Street, Mountrath and formerly Cloosecullen, Raheen, Abbeyleix and previously of Busherstown, Moneygall.

Peacefully, at the Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea, in the loving care of the matron, nurses and caring staff. Predeceased by her husband Paul Hurley, Raheen, brother Stephen (Busherstown Moneygall), sister Mary (Rosemary Street, Roscrea). Deeply regretted by her niece Anne-Marie, nephew John, his partner Martha and family, Joseph Gough and family, grandnephew Stephen, his partner Hannah and children Iris and Wilbie, cousins and many neighbours and friends.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Fintan's Church, Raheen, on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Quinn - Castletown

The death took place on Thursday, October 22 of Mary Quinn (née Mitchell) of Old Borris, Castletown and formerly of Portumna, Co. Galway.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her brother Michael. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband Andy, brothers Brendan, John,and Ignis, sisters Nuala (McCann and Lucy (Mosson), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, (her very close friends Ann, Monica and Jenifer), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later

James Buggie - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, October 21 of James (Charlie) Buggie of Garrons, Stradbally.



Late of Irish Defence Forces and Irish Prison Service. Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Elizabeth, brothers Joe and Noel.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, family James and his partner Sharon, Anita and her partner Vinny, Catherine and her partner John, Stephen and his partner Ann, his six adoring grandchildren, brothers, Martin and Dan, sister Margaret, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 11.15am arriving The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally (max 25 people) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.