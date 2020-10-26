Deaths in Laois - October 26, 2020

Martin Rafter - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 25 of Martin Rafter of The Hermitage, Borris Rd., Portlaoise and late of Coolnacart and St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

Ex employee of Odlums Mill. After a long illness in the wonderful love and care of his heartbroken wife Betty and family. Predeceased by his son David. He will be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sister in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and great neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon in SS Peter and Pauls Church, Portlaoise, on Tuesday.

Joseph Monaghan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, October 24 of Joseph (Joe) Monaghan of 8 O’Moore Street, Mountmellick and Rathfarnham, Dublin.



Died in the loving care of the staff at Queen of Peace Nursing Home, Rathfarnham, Dublin. Predeceased by his mother Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving brother Tom (Canada), extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday morning from Moloney's Funeral Home to St Joseph's Church Mountmellick on arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Joseph's Mass will be live streamed on mountmellickparish.ie. Joseph will be laid to rest afterwards with his mother in St Joseph's Cemetery Acragar, Mountmellick.

Margaret Delaney - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, October 23 of Margaret (Peg) Delaney (née Kavanagh) of Navan Road, Dublin and formerly Graceswood, Durrow.

Suddenly at home surrounded by her loving family. Wonderful mother to daughter Marian and son Pat. Loving wife of the late Paddy. Predeceased by her brother Seamus, sisters Kit, Maura, Sheila and Sadie. Sadly missed by her children, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Ellen and Harry, brothers-in-law Bill and John Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Margaret’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Monday at 10am by following the link: https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/