Deaths in Laois - October 27, 2020

Elizabeth Kirwan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, October 26 of Elizabeth (Bessie) Kirwan of Ralish, Abbeyleix.



In the loving care of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her sisters Molly and Margaret and her brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid-19 directives a private family funeral will take place in the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Wednesdayat 12 noon. Elizabeth's requiem Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Martin Rafter - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 25 of Martin Rafter of The Hermitage, Borris Rd., Portlaoise and late of Coolnacart and St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

Ex employee of Odlums Mill. After a long illness in the wonderful love and care of his heartbroken wife Betty and family. Predeceased by his son David. He will be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sister in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and great neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon in SS Peter and Pauls Church, Portlaoise, on Tuesday.

Thomas Clarke - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 25 of Thomas (Tom) Clarke of Borris Road, Portlaoise and formerly of The Castle, Kildare Town.

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, following a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons Brian, Gavin and Robert, daughters-in-law Danielle, Carly and Gemma, grandchildren Ben, Alex, Finn, Ava, Robyn and Killian, brothers Austin and Lawrence, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Veronica and Madeline, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Ellen Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 23 of Ellen Byrne of Forest Park, Portlaoise and late of Ballyfermot.

Suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Pat, daughters Pamela, Susan, and Maureen, grandchildren. Tara, Patrick, Oisin, great grandson, Jordan Patrick, sisters Betty, Marian, Bernadette, brothers John, and Paul, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Cremation will follow afterwards.

Joseph Monaghan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, October 24 of Joseph (Joe) Monaghan of 8 O’Moore Street, Mountmellick and Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Died in the loving care of the staff at Queen of Peace Nursing Home, Rathfarnham, Dublin. Predeceased by his mother Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving brother Tom (Canada), extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday morning from Moloney's Funeral Home to St Joseph's Church Mountmellick on arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Joseph's Mass will be live streamed on mountmellickparish.ie. Joseph will be laid to rest afterwards with his mother in St Joseph's Cemetery Acragar, Mountmellick