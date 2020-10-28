Deaths in Laois - October 28, 2020

Elizabeth Kirwan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, October 26 of Elizabeth (Bessie) Kirwan of Ralish, Abbeyleix.

In the loving care of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her sisters Molly and Margaret and her brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid-19 directives a private family funeral will take place in the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Wednesday at 12 noon. Elizabeth's requiem Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Thomas Clarke - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 25 of Thomas (Tom) Clarke of Borris Road, Portlaoise and formerly of The Castle, Kildare Town.

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, following a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons Brian, Gavin and Robert, daughters-in-law Danielle, Carly and Gemma, grandchildren Ben, Alex, Finn, Ava, Robyn and Killian, brothers Austin and Lawrence, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Veronica and Madeline, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Tom's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Thursday morning from 11am.

Ellen Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 23 of Ellen Byrne of Forest Park, Portlaoise and late of Ballyfermot.

Suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Pat, daughters Pamela, Susan, and Maureen, grandchildren. Tara, Patrick, Oisin, great grandson, Jordan Patrick, sisters Betty, Marian, Bernadette, brothers John, and Paul, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Cremation will follow afterwards.