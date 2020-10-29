Deaths in Laois - October 29, 2020

Sean Muldowney - Cullohill

The death took place on Wednesday, October 28 of Sean Muldowney of Parknahown, Cullohill.



Peacefully, at his residence, beloved husband of Kay and dear father to Orla, Elaine, Fiona, Martin and Richard. Predeceased by his brothers Gabriel and Sylvester. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Maureen and Margaret, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, Conor, Stephen, Triona, Jennie, Emma, Marty, Eibhan, Beth, Katie, William, MJ, Ella and Lucy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be held for Sean in St Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill, on Friday at 2pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anastatia Dollard - Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, October 28 of Anastatia (Daisy) Dollard of Dereen, Durrow.



Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent's Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her brothers Patrick and Walter. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Tom, Jack and Michael, sister Sr. Mary Christina (Mai), sisters-in-law Mary, Ita, Margaret and Joan, her good friend Paddy O'Hara, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael O'Neill - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael O'Neill of Mount Carmel, Newbridge and Abbeyleix.



Funeral Arrangements Later

Thomas Tynan - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, October 28 of Thomas (Tom) Tynan of Shannon Street, Mountrath.

Peacefully, surrounded by the nurses and care staff at the Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. The patients and workers at the nursing home were uncle Tom's extended family for the duration of his contented stay there. He was the last surviving child of the late Tom and Biddy Tynan (nee Stone). He is survived by his nieces, nephews, grand and great grandnieces and nephews, numerous cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 directives a private family funeral will take place on Friday, leaving Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown at 12 noon and proceeding straight to St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath for burial.

Ann Phillips - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, October 27 of Ann Phillips (née Doherty) of Beechlawn, Portlaoise, and formerly of Graiguenamanagh.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Stephen and cherished mother of Mandy and Pete. Adored grandmother of Jamie and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Ollie, her sisters Brenda and Sr Bernadette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces. Cousins , relatives, neighbours and friends.

Private funeral for family and close friends only will take place, followed by cremation.

Sidney Kerr - Ballyfin

The death took place on Friday, October 23 of Sidney (Sid) Kerr of Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Ballyfin.

Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Sadly missed by his loving sons Robert and Richard and their mother Sylvia, brother George, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Thomas Clarke - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 25 of Thomas (Tom) Clarke of Borris Road, Portlaoise and formerly of The Castle, Kildare Town.

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, following a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons Brian, Gavin and Robert, daughters-in-law Danielle, Carly and Gemma, grandchildren Ben, Alex, Finn, Ava, Robyn and Killian, brothers Austin and Lawrence, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Veronica and Madeline, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Tom's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Thursday morning from 11am.