Deaths in Laois - October 30, 2020

Agnes Conroy - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, October 29 of Agnes (Babs) Conroy (née Murphy) of Mary St., Durrow, and Threecastles, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at her residence in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Seàn. Sadly missed by her family, Ann, Margaret, Seàn, Una, Mary and Ger, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions Agnes's funeral and burial will be private to family only.

Sean Muldowney - Cullohill

The death took place on Wednesday, October 28 of Sean Muldowney of Parknahown, Cullohill.

Peacefully, at his residence, beloved husband of Kay and dear father to Orla, Elaine, Fiona, Martin and Richard. Predeceased by his brothers Gabriel and Sylvester. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Maureen and Margaret, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, Conor, Stephen, Triona, Jennie, Emma, Marty, Eibhan, Beth, Katie, William, MJ, Ella and Lucy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be held for Sean in St Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill, on Friday at 2pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anastatia Dollard - Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, October 28 of Anastatia (Daisy) Dollard of Dereen, Durrow.

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent's Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her brothers Patrick and Walter. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Tom, Jack and Michael, sister Sr. Mary Christina (Mai), sisters-in-law Mary, Ita, Margaret and Joan, her good friend Paddy O'Hara, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government restrictions a private funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am in Holy Trinity Church Durrow. This Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Michael O'Neill - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael O'Neill of Mount Carmel, Newbridge and Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, following a long illness, in the loving arms of Breda. Adored husband, dad, grandad/Daideo, brother and friend to all he met. Deeply missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Donnchadh and Eoghan (New Zealand), daughter Orlaith (Perth), daughters-in-law Karinda and Elaine, brand-new son-in-law Nollaig, grandchildren Sadhbh and Tom in NZ and Síomha and Aleanbh in Dublin, sister Helen, brother Murt and great pal Mary O’Shea. Also by his former colleagues in the Land Registry, his wider family and all those friends.

We cannot thank enough his other family at Beech Park Nursing Home in Kildare for their expertise, care and phenomenal amounts of love for Mick over the past eight years. We are so grateful for that.

A private family funeral will take place, due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy funeral home, Newbridge, on Saturday to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Funeral Mass will be lived streamed on: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam

Thomas Tynan - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, October 28 of Thomas (Tom) Tynan of Shannon Street, Mountrath.

Peacefully, surrounded by the nurses and care staff at the Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. The patients and workers at the nursing home were uncle Tom's extended family for the duration of his contented stay there. He was the last surviving child of the late Tom and Biddy Tynan (nee Stone). He is survived by his nieces, nephews, grand and great grandnieces and nephews, numerous cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 directives a private family funeral will take place on Friday, leaving Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown at 12 noon and proceeding straight to St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath for burial.