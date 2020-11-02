Deaths in Laois - November 2, 2020

Seamus Conroy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, October 31 of Seamus Conroy of Graigueafulla, Clonaslee.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Mary and loving father of Shay, Fergal, Ivor and Stephen. Pre-deceased by his sister Mary. Seamus will be sadly missed by his brother Vincent, sisters Patricia, Bernie, Phil, Francey, Anna May, daughters-in-law Sabrina, Fiona, Gemma and Andrea, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions and in accordance with Government guidelines a family funeral Mass will take place on Monday in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee. Seamus's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv under Clonaslee Parish.

Eileen Webb - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Friday, October 30 of Eileen Webb (née Maher) of 25 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen and formerly of Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Brendan, much loved mother of Bernadette, Terry, Brendan, Colin, Dermot, Kathryn, Colette and John and cherished sister of the late Jim Maher.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Arles Cemetery, Carlow. Eileen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/