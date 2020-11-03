Deaths in Laois - November 3, 2020

Nora Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, November 2 of Nora Dunne of Clonad, Portlaoise and formerly of Sydney, Australia.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving nieces and nephews. In the tender care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Michael, Leo, and Christy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at St Fintan's Church, Raheen, at 12 noon on Tuesday followed by interment in Clonad Graveyard.

Billy Bunyan - Portarlington and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, November 1 of Billy Bunyan of The Sweep Road, Kilkeeran, Portarlington and formerly Oaklawn, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Billy beloved husband of the late Nancy. Dearly loved dad to P.J. Genevieve, and Pauline. Cherished grandfather to Alan, Aoife, Séan and Emma. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Thomas, sister Francis, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law, Lilly, sons-in-law Brian and Chris, daughter-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Eileen Webb - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Friday, October 30 of Eileen Webb (née Maher) of 25 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen and formerly of Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Brendan, much loved mother of Bernadette, Terry, Brendan, Colin, Dermot, Kathryn, Colette and John and cherished sister of the late Jim Maher.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Arles Cemetery, Carlow. Eileen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/