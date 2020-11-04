Deaths in Laois - November 4, 2020

May Hurley - Cullohill

The death took place on Tuesday, November 3 of May (Mary) Hurley (née Delahunty) of Chapel Lane, Ballybricken, Waterford and formerly of Raheenleigh, Cullohill.

Predeceased by her loving husband John. Sadly missed by her sister Sr, Kieran Delahunty (South Africa) nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in Faha Cemetery, Newtown, Co. Waterford.

May's Funeral cortége will be passing Chapel Lane, Ballybricken at 2.15 pm on Thursday on the way to the cemetery.

May's Funeral Mass will be live streamed please follow the link below a 1.20pm on Thursday.

https://youtu.be/om8OAIC9z-M

Vincent O'Connor - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Wednesday, October 28 of Vincent (Vinny) O'Connor of Martigny, Switzerland and late of Ballickmoyler and Dublin.

Survived by his wife Adriana, the wonderful mother of his two children Manuel and Sophie. Sadly missed by his brother Larry, sisters Frances and Mary, nieces, nephews and grandnephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, his friends and many relatives.

Cremation took place in Martigny on Saturday, 31st October 2020. Interment will take place, at a later date, with his parents in Rathaspic Cemetery.



Billy Bunyan - Portarlington and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, November 1 of Billy Bunyan of The Sweep Road, Kilkeeran, Portarlington and formerly Oaklawn, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Billy beloved husband of the late Nancy. Dearly loved dad to P.J. Genevieve, and Pauline. Cherished grandfather to Alan, Aoife, Séan and Emma. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Thomas, sister Francis, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law, Lilly, sons-in-law Brian and Chris, daughter-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.