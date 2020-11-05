Deaths in Laois - November 5, 2020

May Hurley - Cullohill

The death took place on Tuesday, November 3 of May (Mary) Hurley (née Delahunty) of Chapel Lane, Ballybricken, Waterford and formerly of Raheenleigh, Cullohill.

Predeceased by her loving husband John. Sadly missed by her sister Sr, Kieran Delahunty (South Africa) nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in Faha Cemetery, Newtown, Co. Waterford.

May's Funeral cortége will be passing Chapel Lane, Ballybricken at 2.15 pm on Thursday on the way to the cemetery.

May's Funeral Mass will be live streamed please follow the link below a 1.20pm on Thursday.

https://youtu.be/om8OAIC9z-M

Vincent O'Connor - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Wednesday, October 28 of Vincent (Vinny) O'Connor of Martigny, Switzerland and late of Ballickmoyler and Dublin.

Survived by his wife Adriana, the wonderful mother of his two children Manuel and Sophie. Sadly missed by his brother Larry, sisters Frances and Mary, nieces, nephews and grandnephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, his friends and many relatives.

Cremation took place in Martigny on Saturday, 31st October 2020. Interment will take place, at a later date, with his parents in Rathaspic Cemetery.