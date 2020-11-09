Deaths in Laois - November 9, 2020

Sr. Finbarr Breslin - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, November 7 of Sr. Finbarr Breslin of Sisters of Mercy, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Glenkeen, Clonaslee.

Peacefully, after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity, in the devoted care of Matron and staff of Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mullingar. Deeply regretted by The Sisters of Mercy Northern Province and her loving family. Sr. Finbarr will be sadly missed by her brother Bernard, sisters Margaret, Ellen and Bridie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and her many friends in the Mullingar community.

In line with current Government guidelines and to ensure the safety for all, a private funeral and burial will take place on Monday at 10am. This can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie.

William Treacy - The Heath

The death took place on Friday, November 6 of William (Murt) Treacy of The Heath, Portlaoise.



Retired teacher Portlaoise Vocational School. Beloved husband and best friend of Kathleen. Dearly loved dad to Fionán, Sinéad, Billy and Karen. Cherished grandfather to Holly, Hazel, Clodagh, Aoibhinn, Isabelle and Oliver. Predeceased by his brother Séan and sister Nuala. He will be sadly missed by his sister Anne, brothers Pat and Tom, son-in-law Colin, daughters-in-law Caroline and Hilary, Karens partner James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his very wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.





