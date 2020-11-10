Deaths in Laois - November 10, 2020

Paddy Boylan - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, November 9 of Paddy Boylan of Spa Street, Portarlington.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of the late Bridie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Kathleen, Geraldine and Caroline, sons-in-law Michael, David and Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his daughter Caroline's residence Ballymorris, Portarlington on Wednesday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery while observing social distancing.

Paddy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Helen O'Rourke - Ballyfin

The death took place on Monday, November 9 of Helen O'Rourke of Upper, Ballyfin.



In the loving care of The Staff at St.Vincent’s Community Nursing Home Mountmellick surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, Infant son Tommy and her recently deceased daughter Ann (Dunne).

Deeply regretted by her son David, daughters Geraldine Hooban and Eileen Wheeler, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Geraldine, Eilish, Pauline and Sadie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours relatives and many friends.

Removal from her home (R32R2K6) on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin for Requiem Mass at 11am. (Streamed live on Ballyfinparish.ie). Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Helen’s funeral can only be attended by family members due COVID restrictions Mourners are welcome along the route to the church and cemetery and in the precincts of the church and cemetery.

Teresa Mahoney - Cullohill

The death took place on Sunday, November 8 of Teresa Mahoney (née Duggan) of Barton Road east, Dundrum, Dublin, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and Cullohill.



Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Jim, brothers Ned, Peader, Bill and Jim, sisters Maire and Nancy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Elaine, sons Aidan, Paschal, Enda and Barry, sister Nora, brother Martin, son-in-law Conor, daughters-in-law Rachael, Tina, Anette and Lisa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Daniel, Caitlin, Cathal, Grace, Fionn, Aisling, Rowan, Callum, Caoilinn and Lauren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government recommendations a private funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday in Holy Cross Church, Dundrum at 10.30am, followed by removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium for cremation at 12.15pm. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/

Sr. Finbarr Breslin - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, November 7 of Sr. Finbarr Breslin of Sisters of Mercy, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Glenkeen, Clonaslee.

Peacefully, after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity, in the devoted care of Matron and staff of Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mullingar. Deeply regretted by The Sisters of Mercy Northern Province and her loving family. Sr. Finbarr will be sadly missed by her brother Bernard, sisters Margaret, Ellen and Bridie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and her many friends in the Mullingar community.

In line with current Government guidelines and to ensure the safety for all, a private funeral and burial will take place on Monday at 10am. This can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie.

William Treacy - The Heath

The death took place on Friday, November 6 of William (Murt) Treacy of The Heath, Portlaoise.



Retired teacher Portlaoise Vocational School. Beloved husband and best friend of Kathleen. Dearly loved dad to Fionán, Sinéad, Billy and Karen. Cherished grandfather to Holly, Hazel, Clodagh, Aoibhinn, Isabelle and Oliver. Predeceased by his brother Séan and sister Nuala. He will be sadly missed by his sister Anne, brothers Pat and Tom, son-in-law Colin, daughters-in-law Caroline and Hilary, Karens partner James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his very wide circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew William, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at The Heath Church at 12 noon on Friday. The funeral Mass will be streamed live via webcam by clicking on the link below from 11.30am on Friday: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Burial will follow in adjoining cemetery.

The funeral cortège will travel from the crossroads at The Heath, along the Heath Road, to the Heath Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.