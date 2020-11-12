Deaths in Laois - November 12, 2020

Rose Fogarty - Portarlington and Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, November 10 of Rose Fogarty (née Lalor) of Avondale, Portarlington and formerly of St Joseph's Tce., Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of staff of the Maryborough Centre, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her brother Padraig. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, son Barry, brother Tom, sisters, Mary, Lily and Trush, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal on Friday, arriving to St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (travelling via her residence). Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the churchyard and in the cemetery.

Rose's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington



Anita Burtenshaw - Ballyroan

The death took place on Monday, November 9 of Anita Burtenshaw of Ballyroan, Portlaoise.



We would like to remember Anita who has sadly passed away. A very special young woman that was adored by so many including all her family, mother and father Frances and Edward, her sisters Laura and Alison, brothers Kevin, Eamonn and Urs, sisters in law Ciara and Samantha, brothers in law Michael and Kevin, all 10 nieces and nephews and husband James.

Funeral Arrangements later.

William Treacy - The Heath

The death took place on Friday, November 6 of William (Murt) Treacy of The Heath, Portlaoise.



Retired teacher Portlaoise Vocational School. Beloved husband and best friend of Kathleen. Dearly loved dad to Fionán, Sinéad, Billy and Karen. Cherished grandfather to Holly, Hazel, Clodagh, Aoibhinn, Isabelle and Oliver. Predeceased by his brother Séan and sister Nuala. He will be sadly missed by his sister Anne, brothers Pat and Tom, son-in-law Colin, daughters-in-law Caroline and Hilary, Karens partner James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his very wide circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew William, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at The Heath Church at 12 noon on Friday. The funeral Mass will be streamed live via webcam by clicking on the link below from 11.30am on Friday: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Burial will follow in adjoining cemetery.

The funeral cortège will travel from the crossroads at The Heath, along the Heath Road, to the Heath Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.