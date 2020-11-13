Deaths in Laois - November 13, 2020

Marie Comerford - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, November 12 of Marie Comerford (née O'Reilly) of 28 Twomey Park, Mountmellick.



Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her daughter Linda. Beloved wife and best friend of Noel. Dearly loved mother to Sharon, Caroline, Noeleen, Valerie, Kathleen, Wendy and Noel Richard. Deeply regretted by her sisters, her brothers, sons-in-law, grand children, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Pauline Frain - Ballylinan

The death took place on Thursday, November 12 of Pauline Frain (née Bambrick) of Dalton Terrace, Ballaghaderreen and late of Ballylinan.

Peacefully, in the loving care of her family, the doctors, nurses and wonderful staff of Roscommon University Hospital; Pauline, predeceased by her parents Billy and Margaret her sister Mary and her beloved son Declan. She will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her husband Fergus, son Eugene, daughters Sinead and Paula, sons-in-law Carl and Sean, grandchildren Jack, Declan, Tom, Matt, Alfie and Ryan, her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Pauline will lie in repose at home on Friday evening from 6pm until 7pm. (Private to family and close friends please).

Removal from her home Saturday morning at 11.30am to The Cathedral of the Annunciation and St Nathy, Ballaghaderreen for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon (Funeral Mass is limited to 25 so this is private to family and close friends please).

Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery

Pauline's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Kilgarriff Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Mervyn Rochford - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, November 12 of Mervyn Rochford of Castle Gate, Portarlington and formerly of King Street, Wexford.

At the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his father Philip, mother Elizabeth, brother Derek and sister Dympna. Adoring husband of Hilary, father of Colin and Brendan, stepfather to Patrick, Lorraine, Pamela, Helen and Robert, doting granddad to his grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Phyllis and Muriel, brothers Lionel, Gordon and Adrian, daughter-in-law Tina, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Cremation Service to take place. Removal at 10:30am from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Saturday arriving Mount Jerome Crematorium for Cremation Service at 12:15pm.

Mervyn's Cremation Service can be viewed on

https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Gerald McCarthy - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, November 10 of Gerald McCarthy of Droimnin, Stradbally and formerly 57 Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin, Dublin.

Peacefully in the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in the company of his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Angela, his sons Gerald and Darren, and his daughter Margaret, son-in-law Martin, daughters-in-law Kim and Elena, grandchildren Adam, Hanifa, Hannah, Evan, Peter, Lochlan,Nora, Bella, Liam and Aidan, great-granddaughter Rosie. Gerald is survived by his two brothers Noel and Seanie and his sister Eileen.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Rowlagh, Clondalkin, Dublin. Cremation to follow in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Gerald's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-heart-of-mary-rowlagh

Rose Fogarty - Portarlington and Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, November 10 of Rose Fogarty (née Lalor) of Avondale, Portarlington and formerly of St Joseph's Tce., Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of staff of the Maryborough Centre, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her brother Padraig. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, son Barry, brother Tom, sisters, Mary, Lily and Trush, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal on Friday, arriving to St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (travelling via her residence). Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the churchyard and in the cemetery.

Rose's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Anita Burtenshaw - Ballyroan

The death took place on Monday, November 9 of Anita Burtenshaw of Ballyroan, Portlaoise.



We would like to remember Anita who has sadly passed away. A very special young woman that was adored by so many including all her family, mother and father Frances and Edward, her sisters Laura and Alison, brothers Kevin, Eamonn and Urs, sisters in law Ciara and Samantha, brothers in law Michael and Kevin, all 10 nieces and nephews and husband James.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Anita's funeral cortège will leave her home on Saturday at 12.15pm and travel to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

People are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

William Treacy - The Heath

The death took place on Friday, November 6 of William (Murt) Treacy of The Heath, Portlaoise.



Retired teacher Portlaoise Vocational School. Beloved husband and best friend of Kathleen. Dearly loved dad to Fionán, Sinéad, Billy and Karen. Cherished grandfather to Holly, Hazel, Clodagh, Aoibhinn, Isabelle and Oliver. Predeceased by his brother Séan and sister Nuala. He will be sadly missed by his sister Anne, brothers Pat and Tom, son-in-law Colin, daughters-in-law Caroline and Hilary, Karens partner James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his very wide circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew William, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at The Heath Church at 12 noon on Friday. The funeral Mass will be streamed live via webcam by clicking on the link below from 11.30am on Friday: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Burial will follow in adjoining cemetery.

The funeral cortège will travel from the crossroads at The Heath, along the Heath Road, to the Heath Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.