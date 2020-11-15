Deaths in Laois - November 15, 2020

Teresa Kelly - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, November 15 of Teresa Kelly (née Maher) of Village View, Errill.



Peacefully in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, her daughter Teresa and her sons Eddie and Pat. Sadly mourned by her loving family, Mary, Josephine, Seamus, Deirdre and Raymond, son-in-law Adrian, grandchildren, Damien, Emma, Dylan, Saoirse and Daragh, her sisters Grett and Sally, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 directive a private funeral has been arranged.

Patrick Fennelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, November 15 of Patrick Fennelly of Birchwood House, Tullamore and late of St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Son of the late Mick and Molly Fennelly. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary, brother in law Eugene Fleury, nephews, Sean and Ronan, cousins, staff and residents of Birchwood House, Tullamore.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Jackie McEvoy - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, November 14 of Jackie McEvoy of Park Upper, Stradbally.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the tender care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved husband of the late Mollie. Dearly loved father to Pat, Geraldine, Angela, Alice, John, Noel, Kathleen, Gerard, Henry and Noeleen. Predeceased by his brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Monday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Loftus Odlum - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, November 12 of Loftus Odlum of Portarlington.



In the loving care of the staff of St James Hospital and Orwell Nursing Home, in his 92nd year. Loving husband of the late Dorothy, and sadly missed by his children Philip, Stephen and Melanie, daughters-in-law Kristina and Julie, son-in-law Karsten, grandchildren Nicholas, Emily (and their spouses, Sophie and Michael) Rachel and Rebekah, great-grandchildren Sam, Beau and Cara and extended family.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 10am and can be viewed on line at: https://vimeo.com/event/153499.

Marie Comerford - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, November 12 of Marie Comerford (née O'Reilly) of 28 Twomey Park, Mountmellick.



Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her daughter Linda. Beloved wife and best friend of Noel. Dearly loved mother to Sharon, Caroline, Noeleen, Valerie, Kathleen, Wendy and Noel Richard. Deeply regretted by her sisters, her brothers, sons-in-law, grand children, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Marie, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place in St Joseph's Church Mountmellick at 11am on Monday. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Mountmellickparish.ie. Burial will follow in St Joseph's cemetery.

The funeral cortège will travel from Marie's home at 10.25am. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining social distancing.