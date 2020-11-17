Deaths in Laois - November 17, 2020

Seamus Bergin - Mountrath and Castletown

The death has taken place of Seamus (Shay) Bergin of Church street, Mountrath and Castletown.



At home in the company of his sons. Predeceased by his parents Fintan and Eileen Bergin. Sadly missed by his sons Fintan, Ciaran and Colm, his brothers Michael, Fintan and Sean, his aunts Mairead (Cork), Ablina and Noreen (New York), sisters -in- law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his brother Sean's residence at Gort Na Noir Abbeyleix for family and relations only.

Removal to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Internment afterwards in St . Fintans Cemetery Mountrath.

Sympathisers are welcome to gather outside the house or on route to the Church or Cemetery, or in the Churchyard while observing social distancing.

Mary Delaney - Coolrain

The death took place on Monday, November 16 of Mary (Molly) Delaney (née Leahy) of Derrynaserra, Coolrain.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, and in the tender loving care of the staff at the Villa Marie Nursing Home Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Timmy and brother Bill. Sadly missed by her loving son Neilus and daughter Marguerite, grandchildren Danial, Craig, Cian, Caoimhe and Erin, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sister-in-law, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her daughter Marguerite's home on Thursday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, arriving for a family Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the vicinity of the church grounds, and in the cemetery, observing good social distancing.

Molly's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Camross Community Pastoral Council facebook page.



Sile Graham - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, November 16 of Síle Graham (née Conroy) of Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler.



Deeply regretted by her husband Noel, children Damien and Concepta, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Katie and Laura, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will be held at 2pm on Thursday afternoon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles (restricted to 25 people). Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Irene O'Meara - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, November 15 of Irene O'Meara of Sandymount, Dublin and late of Rathdowney.

Very sadly missed by her loving family, nieces Virginia and Angela, nephew Donal, grandnieces (especially Ciara who cared for Irene for many years), grandnephews, relatives, carers Helen and Michelle, neighbours and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place. Irene’s funeral cortège will depart from her home on Thursday morning at 9.30am. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at this link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-star-of-the-sea-sandymount on Thursday at 10am.

Liam Ramsbottom - Timahoe

The death took place on Sunday, November 15 of Liam Ramsbottom of The Village, Timahoe.



Liam (publican) passed away, peacefully, in the company of his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Mark. Sadly missed by his sisters Nuala, Margaret and Francais, brothers Seamus and Patrick, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Liam will be reposing at his residence on Monday. Recital of the Rosary on Monday evening at 8pm. Sympathisers can gather outside the house, observing social distancing during Rosary.

On Tuesday morning sympathisers can gather around the village green for the removal as the cortège will travel around the village green on the way to Saint Michael's Church, for 2pm Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery.

Teresa Kelly - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, November 15 of Teresa Kelly (née Maher) of Village View, Errill.



Peacefully in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, her daughter Teresa and her sons Eddie and Pat. Sadly mourned by her loving family, Mary, Josephine, Seamus, Deirdre and Raymond, son-in-law Adrian, grandchildren, Damien, Emma, Dylan, Saoirse and Daragh, her sisters Grett and Sally, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 directive a private funeral has been arranged.

Anthony O'Connell - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, November 14 of Anthony (Tony) O'Connell of Sallynoggin, Dublin and formerly of Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Ellen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers Bobby and Billy, sister Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Friday at 10am at Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin followed by interment at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. To live stream the service click on this link https://www.sallynogginandglenagearyparish.com/

Loftus Odlum - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, November 12 of Loftus Odlum of Portarlington.



In the loving care of the staff of St James Hospital and Orwell Nursing Home, in his 92nd year. Loving husband of the late Dorothy, and sadly missed by his children Philip, Stephen and Melanie, daughters-in-law Kristina and Julie, son-in-law Karsten, grandchildren Nicholas, Emily (and their spouses, Sophie and Michael) Rachel and Rebekah, great-grandchildren Sam, Beau and Cara and extended family.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 10am and can be viewed on line at: https://vimeo.com/event/153499