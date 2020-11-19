Tributes paid to Irish poet from Laois on the death of his mother

Many fond tributes and messages of condolence have been given to Irish poet Pat Boran from Laois, on the death of his mother.

Nancy Boran died on Wednesday, November 18, in the care of staff of Droimnín nursing home in Stradbally, Laois.

Pat Boran announced her passing on his family's behalf, thanking those who cared for her.

"MY/OUR BELOVED MOTHER, NANCY BORAN, passed away peacefully today, aged 97.

On behalf of my siblings and myself, I'd like to thank Director of Care Deirdre O’Callaghan and all her wonderful team of Nurses, Carers and Staff at Droimnin Nursing Home in Stradbally, Co. Laois, who not only cared for her so well in recent years but showed Nancy such warmth, kindness and affection, effectively becoming her surrogate family during the past eight months or so.

"We're grateful to them beyond words. (I'll try not to stay up too late tonight, ma, ‘dinging the piano’!)"

Hundreds of messages of support have been given to the Boran family, including the following from Martin Foran.

"So sorry to Hear about your mam Paddy...she was a lady, loved going into your house in the evenings when we lived next door as your mam always served "supper" around 9pm (glass of milk and some cafe noir biscuits) however; there was a price to pay (in advance) as we all knelt and prayed the rosary with your late mam and dad...Happy times on main street. Condolences to Margaret, Peter, Mary & Michael."

Donna Cooney wrote the following.

"So sorry your loss Pat, a beautiful photo of your mother, my thoughts are with you what an amazing life she had and may she rest in peace. Take care x"

"Sorry to hear this P..a lovely woman..I always loved the way yourself and herself got on..And that was 30 plus years ago RIP," wrote Dick Duff.

Nancy Boran (née Delany) lived in The Downs, Portlaoise and late of Main Street, Portlaoise.

She died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally, in her 98th year. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas and dearly loved mother to Margaret, Peter, Mary, Pat and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Pat, daughters in law Raffaela and Anita, brother in law Fr Anthony Boran, grandchildren Kirk and April, David, Kate, Sarah, Aoife, Lee and Luca, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral for immediate family only will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Earlier this week Pat Boran had released a new 8 minute poetry film called The Statues of Emo Court, which he had dedicated to his mother, sharing memories of visiting Emo Court with her. Watch it here.