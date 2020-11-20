Deaths in Laois - November 20, 2020

Patrick Corcoran - Gortnaclea House

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Corcoran of Gortnaclea House and formerly of Aughnagomaun, Horse and Jockey, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at the Midlands Hospital Portlaoise. Husband of the late Maria (Moira). Predeceased by his daughter Frances. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Susan and Marie, son Pat, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12noon in St. Canice's Church Clough, followed by burial in Aghaboe cemetery.

Florence Burke - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, November 6 of Florence Burke of Bridge Cottage, Abbeyleix and late of County Monaghan.

Peacefully in Epsom Hospital, England, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Burke Abbeyleix. Deeply regretted by her loving children Don, Kathleen, Michael, Brenda, Seamus, Irene, Eamonn, John and Pam, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, eighteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Florence can now be reunited with her husband Bill in Abbeyleix

Due to current restrictions a private family Funeral will take place in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Saturday with Requiem Mass at 11am and can viewed https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sympathisers are welcome to gather outside the Church or in the Cemetery while observing social distancing.





