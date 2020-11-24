Deaths in Laois - November 24, 2020

Mary Kinsella - Ballylinan

The death took place on Monday, November 23 of Mary Kinsella of Ballylehane, Ballylinan.



Mary died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St.Vincent's Community Hospital, Mountmellick, Co. Laois. Predeceased by her father Martin, mother Margaret and brother Martin, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Mary's funeral cortège will arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. (Limited to 25 people in the Church) Burial immediately afterwards in Arles Cemetery.

Angela Hughes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, November 22 of Angela Hughes of Newpark, Portlaoise and formerly Farnanes, Co. Cork.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at South Tipperary Hospital. Angela, beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother to David. Cherished grandmother to Eimear, Gillian and Mark. Lovingly remembered by her daughter in law Camille, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 2pm on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Michael Shanahan - Wolfhill

The death took place on Sunday, November 22 of Michael Shanahan of Ballylehane Upper, Wolfhill and formerly of Leap, Co. Cork.

Beloved husband of the late Betty and dear father of the late Helen. Deeply regretted by his loving children Catherine, Bernadette, Michael and James, sister Kitty, sons-in-law Vincenzo and Willie, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Louise, Ciara, Stephen, Elisa, Valentino, Juliet, Laura, Ryan, Kate and Ronan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will take place at 2pm on Tuesday in St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill. The Mass will be live streamed on the Ballyadams Parish Church facebook page. A private burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery.

Sr. Ita Egan - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, November 21 of Sr. Ita Egan of the Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Lucan and Bagenalstown and formerly of Clonaslee.

Peacefully, in the tender care of the sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Andrew, her sisters sisters Sheila, Maureen and Christine, her brothers John, J.P. (Bother Raphael FSC), Michael (Bro. Gabriel FSC) and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. De Sales (Lil) Mountmellick , her special cousins, Presentation Community; and many friends.

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Ita’s life will be held at a later date.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. The funeral Mass may be followed on www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie at 11am on Tuesday.

