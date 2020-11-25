Deaths in Laois - November 25, 2020

Mary Kinsella - Ballylinan

The death took place on Monday, November 23 of Mary Kinsella of Ballylehane, Ballylinan.



Mary died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St.Vincent's Community Hospital, Mountmellick, Co. Laois. Predeceased by her father Martin, mother Margaret and brother Martin, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Mary's funeral cortège will arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. (Limited to 25 people in the Church) Burial immediately afterwards in Arles Cemetery.

Angela Hughes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, November 22 of Angela Hughes of Newpark, Portlaoise and formerly Farnanes, Co. Cork.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at South Tipperary Hospital. Angela, beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother to David. Cherished grandmother to Eimear, Gillian and Mark. Lovingly remembered by her daughter in law Camille, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 2pm on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

