Deaths in Laois - November 27, 2020

Margaret Brennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, November 25 of Margaret Brennan (née O'Meara) of Pallas Big, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Margaret. Beloved wife of Paddy. Dearly loved mother to Michael, Mary and Maritna. Cherished grandmother to Cillian, Ciarán Conall, Ellen, Phoebe, Luke, and Zach. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Frances Grant. Brother Matthew. Sons-in-law,Gerard and Paul. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her , a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in the New Cemetery Ballyfin.

Mary Fogarty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, November 24 of Mary Fogarty of Knockiel, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Diarmuid. Deeply regretted by her sons James and George, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.