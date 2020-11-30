Deaths in Laois - November 30, 2020

Margaret Weldon - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, November 29 of Margaret (Mag) Weldon of Lea, Portarlington.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Regional Hospital Portaoise. Predeceased by her partner Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, son Liam, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her daughter Mary's residence, Lea, Portarlington, on Wednesday at 11am, arriving at St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed.

Margaret's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Betty Mahon - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, November 29 of Betty Mahon of Bauteogue, Stradbally.



Beloved sister of Patricia (McCarthy) and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, nieces and nephews, Sandra, Peter, Olivia, David, Gertrude and Jeannette, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in the church of The Holy Cross Ratheniska, interment after in the adjoining cemetery.



