Deaths in Laois - December 10, 2020

Grace Tyrrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, December 9 of Grace Tyrrell of Boughlone, Portlaoise.



Beloved daughter of Andrew and Maria and much loved sister of Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later

Joseph Dowling - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, December 9 of Joseph (Joe) Dowling of "San Clemente", Castletown and formerly of Killanure, Mountrath.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in the Oak Dale Nursing Home, Portarlington in his 92nd. year. Former princple of Paddock National School. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Cathleen (nee Marnell), nephew, nieces, past pupils of Paddock NS, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 Directives, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from the Nursing Home this Friday morning via Ballyfin to arrive at St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Requiem Mass at 11am and will be live streamed on the St. Edmund's Church, Castletown Facebook page, with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with social distancing been observed at all times. Joe's family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support at this sad and difficult time.

Margaret Carroll - Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, December 9 of Margaret (Madge) Carroll (née Drennan) of Cork Road, Durrow.

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved wife of the late Donal. She will be sadly missed by her loving children Anne, Maree, Monica and Donal, sister Ette, brothers Denis and Tony, son-in-law John, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Sarah Jane, Mark, Conor, Jack, Daniel, Jayden, Ross, Hugh and Abbey, great-grandchildren Monty and Coco, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place this Friday in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. This mass will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Dawn Shortall - Durrow

The death took place on Tuesday, December 8 of Dawn Shortall (née Ryan) of Mill Road, Durrow and Dundalk.



Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Loving wife of Kieran and mother to Hazel, Ciarán and Grace. Predeceased by her father Tommy. Deeply regretted and greatly missed by her husband, children, mother Detta, brother Thomas, sisters Eva, Lorna and Tara, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends at home and abroad.

Due to government guidlines a private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.

Catherine Finn - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, December 8 of Catherine Finn of 14 New Mill Court, Canal Road, Portarlington.

Suddenly, at her residence. Loving daughter of the late Patrick and Nancy and dear sister of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving aunt Mary, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Thursday at 11.20am, travelling via her residence, arriving St John's Church, Killenard, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Nichol - Clough

The death took place on Monday, December 7 of John Nichol of Chatsworth, Clough.



Deeply regretted by his loving family Ann, Geraldine, Pauline, Tricia, Tara, Ailish, Tom and Brendan, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday, 10th December, in St. Lazerian's Church, Spink. A private cremation will take place afterwards.