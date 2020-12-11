Deaths in Laois - December 11, 2020

Eileen Percy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 10 of Eileen Percy of 7 Birchgrove, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father George and her mother Lettitia May, sister Rene, brothers Leslie, Willie and Ivan. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken daughter Edel and her partner Mark, sister Joan, brother Robert, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Requiem Mass in St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on Saturday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Peter and Paul's Cemetery. People are welcome to stand in the Churchyard and in the cemetery with social distancing being observed.

Eileen's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Grace Tyrrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, December 9 of Grace Tyrrell of Boughlone, Portlaoise.



Beloved daughter of Andrew and Maria and much loved sister of Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place for family only in St Peter and Pauls church on Saturday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam. Interment afterwards in St Peter and Pauls cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line the route to the cemetery in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

The family appreciate your co operation and understanding at this time. Donations if desired to Pieta house.

Michael Ward - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, December 9 of Michael Ward of 31 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.



Suddenly at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his father Charlie and sister Catherine (Gallagher). Deeply regretted by his loving mother (Bunty), his children Sean and Grainne and their mother Catherine, his brothers and sisters, his partner Vivian and their daughter Mary-Ann, aunt, uncle, cousins, extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Saturday at 1.20pm arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery.

Michael's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Patrick O'Malley - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, December 9 of Patrick (Patsy) O'Malley of Clanmalire Crescent, Portarlington and formerly of Dromkeen County Limerick.

At Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, family Tracie, Tina, Patrick, Eileen and Mark, brothers, sister, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Saturday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery Killenard. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed.

Patsy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Joseph Dowling - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, December 9 of Joseph (Joe) Dowling of "San Clemente", Castletown and formerly of Killanure, Mountrath.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in the Oak Dale Nursing Home, Portarlington in his 92nd. year. Former princple of Paddock National School. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Cathleen (nee Marnell), nephew, nieces, past pupils of Paddock NS, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 Directives, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from the Nursing Home this Friday morning via Ballyfin to arrive at St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Requiem Mass at 11am and will be live streamed on the St. Edmund's Church, Castletown Facebook page, with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with social distancing been observed at all times. Joe's family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support at this sad and difficult time.

Margaret Carroll - Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, December 9 of Margaret (Madge) Carroll (née Drennan) of Cork Road, Durrow.

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved wife of the late Donal. She will be sadly missed by her loving children Anne, Maree, Monica and Donal, sister Ette, brothers Denis and Tony, son-in-law John, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Sarah Jane, Mark, Conor, Jack, Daniel, Jayden, Ross, Hugh and Abbey, great-grandchildren Monty and Coco, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place this Friday in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. This mass will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger