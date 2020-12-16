Deaths in Laois - December 16, 2020

Gary Lanigan - Portarlington

The death has taken place of Gary Lanigan of 1 Castlelea view, Portarlington, and formerly Marlstone, Thurles, County Tipperary.

Suddenly. Loving brother of the late Josh. Sadly missed by his loving partner Gabrielle and their daughter Madison. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Regina, stepfather Kevin, brothers Cormac and Taylor, sister Kerri, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 11am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. A private family cremation service to take place afterwards. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the churchyard with Social Distancing being observed.

Gary's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Ethna Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 15 of Ethna Dunne (née Clooney) of Clonad, Portlaoise, and late of Ballytarsna Abbeyleix.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the tender care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Ethna, beloved wife of the late Anthony. Dearly loved mother to Mary Dunne (Rathangan), Sean, Nora, Anthony, Deirdre Grehan (Rosenallis) and Eoghan (Ballycommon, Tullamore). Cherished grandmother to her loving grandchildren. Great grandchild Emma. Bothers Paddy, Martin and Joe. Sister Phil. Bros in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law. nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at St Fintan's Church, Raheen at 12 noon on Thursday followed by interment in adjoining graveyard. Requiem Mass will be streamed live on facebook page. Paddy Byrne. (Abbeyleix Parish Priest.). Those who wish are welcome to attend funeral in graveyard and observe social distancing.

Ann Curtis - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Monday, December 14 of Ann Curtis (née Nolan) of Ballybrittas and formerly of Knockmitten, Clondalkin and Bluebell.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home. Beloved wife of the late Charlie, loving mam of Charles, Neil and Graham and adored nanny of Chloe, Caoilainn, Jacob and Ivy.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Sinéad and Mary, grandchildren, brothers Ollie and Seán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, her colleagues in Tesco Portlaoise, her wonderful neighbours and her large circle of friends.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. Ann’s family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

A celebration of Ann’s life will take place after the Covid 19 restrictions have been lifted.

Maura Flanagan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, December 14 of Maura Flanagan (née Phelan) of Patrick Street, Mountmellick, and late of Ballyfin.

After a short illness borne with grace and acceptance. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Willie and her son in law Tom Major. Much loved mother of Florence (Fennelly), Mary (Major), Patricia (O’Brien), Frances (Connolly), Olivia (Coughlan) and William. Sadly missed by her loving children, brother Martin, daughter in law, Anne, sons in law, Tom, David, Sean, and Liam, and her adored grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Due to current government legislation regarding public gatherings, the house will remain private. A private funeral will take place for family only in St. Joseph’s Church Mountmellick, on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam.

Noel Carroll - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, November 14 of Noel Carroll of Ballykaneen, Clonaslee.



Peacefully following a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his father Pat. Dearly loved son of Phil. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, Pat, Anne Marie, Evelyn and Edmund, sisters-in-law Anne and Geraldine, brothers-in-law John and James, nieces Emma and Bronagh, nephews Pauric, Declan, Gearóid, James, Sean and Jarleth, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a family Funeral Mass will take place for Noel's family members, on Wednesday in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with social distancing being observed at all time.

Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv under Clonaslee Parish.

The death has occurred of Anthony(Tony) MCCORMACK

Knockagonnell, Ballymoe, Galway / Abbeyleix, Laois / Roscommon



Anthony McCormack - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, December 14 of Anthony (Tony) McCormack, Knockagonnell, Ballymoe, Castlerea, County Galway and formerly Abbeyleix and London and Surrey.

Peacefully, at his home, in his 78th year. Tony will be sadly missed by his wife Betty, brothers Gerard and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Flanagan's Funeral Home, Ballymoe on Wednesday morning from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Funeral to arrive at 11.50am to St. Croan's Church, Ballymoe, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilcroan Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Flanagan Undertakers facebook page from 11.50am. Mass can be heard live on local parish radio on 106.5fm.

