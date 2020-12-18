Deaths in Laois - December 18, 2020

Jack Murphy - Ballyroan

The death took place on Thursday, December 17 of Jack Murphy of Clontico, Ballyroan.



Beloved husband of the late Maura and father of Janet, John, Paul and Martin, brother of the late Daniel, Peter and Nora. Sadly missed by daughters-in-law Phyllis and Nora, son-in-law John, grandchildren Shaun, Michael, Rebecca, Daniel, Maeve and Caoimhe. Greatly missed by loyal friend, neighbour and carer Kathleen, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions house is strictly private and a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his daughter's residence on Saturday arriving at 6pm to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan, for prayers. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/paddy.byrne.77377

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the churchyard with Social Distancing being observed.

James Fogarty - Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, December 16 of James Fogarty of Lakeview, Dereen, Durrow.



Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Vera. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, Elizabeth, Marie, Bridget and Patricia, sons James and Raymond, daughters in law, Kate and Niamh, son in law Richard, brother in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current government guidelines a private funeral Mass will take place in St Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill, on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in Durrow Cemetery. This Mass will be streamed live. See link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger