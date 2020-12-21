Deaths in Laois - December21, 2020

Martin Carroll - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, December 19 of Martin (Bunny) Carroll of Marian Avenue, Portlaoise.



Predeceased by his mother and father, brothers Bill, Henry and Ned, sister Shiela. Martin died, peacefully, in the loving care of his wife Chris, and daughters Sinead, Louise and Karen. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, brothers Michael and John, sister Mary, grandsons Jamie, Jack and Aaron, son-in-law Peter, his uncle Peter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to present circumstances, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass for Martin will take place on Monday at 2pm in St. Peter and Paul 's Church, Portlaoise and will be live streamed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Interment afterwards in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. People are welcome to stand in the churchyard or cemetery while observing social distancing.#

Dermot McGann - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, December 18 of Dermot McGann of Stradbally rd, Portlaoise, and formerly Attymon Co. Galway.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Blackrock clinic. Loving husband of Miriam (Daly), brother of Nuala and adored Dad, Granddad and Great Granddad.

Predeceased by his son Niall, brother Cyril and sisters Fidelma and Cora. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Miriam, daughters Marisa, Susan, Olga, sons-in-law Diarmuid, Bernard and Martin, Grandchildren Aisling, Ruth, Niall, Síofra, Stephen, Ella, Jack, Niall, Conor, Grainne and his Great Grandchildren Eddie and Timmy, Siofra’s husband Brian, Aisling’s fiance John G, brothers-in- law Dom Kevin Daly and Michael, Sisters- in- law Brenda, Mary, Deirdre and Madeleine, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and former colleagues in Telecom Eireann.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him , a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Monday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in Deans Grange cemetery at 11 am on Tuesday morning.

