Deaths in Laois - December 23, 2020

Teresa Doyle - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 20 of Teresa (Winifred) Doyle of Portlaoise and Artane.

Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, following a long illness. Loving mother of Roseanne and cherished gran to Calum. Sadly missed by Roseanne’s partner Richard, sister Roisín, brother Peter, sisters-in-law Dolores and Mary, cousins, nephews, nieces, Chester, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.