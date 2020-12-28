Deaths in Laois - December 28, 2020

Brendan Condron - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, December 25 of Brendan Condron of Carrick Hill, Portlaoise and Tullamore.



Passed away peacefully in St. Vincent's Private Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Frank and the late Rosie Condron (Tullamore). Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Bridie, daughter Mairead, sons Brian, Niall, Fergal and Dermot, adored granddaughters Evelyn and Lois, daughters in law Elisabeth, Catherine and Caroline, sister Nuala, brother Francis, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Monday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on thewebcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Frances Dooley - Attanagh

The death took place on Saturday, December 26 of Frances Dooley (née O Regan) of Rosconnell, Attanagh

.

Peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Wife of the late Liam. Deeply regretted by her loving children, Martin (Rocky), John, Geraldine, William, Aiden, Martha, Mary, Frances and Majella, sister Anne, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private funeral Mass (max 10 people) will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Monday morning at 10.30am. This Mass will be streamed live. See link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

