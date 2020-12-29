Deaths in Laois - December 29, 2020

Noreen Roche - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, December 28 of Noreen Roche (née Stewart) of Crookedwood Cross Boley, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her devoted family. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband William, daughters Karen, Gráinne and Siobhán, sons-in-law Ronald, John and David, grandchildren Amélie, Dylan, Matthew, Senan and Fiadh.

Due to current restrictions a private Family Funeral will take place. Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Wednesday at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Geraldine Dollard - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, December 26 of Geraldine Dollard (née Hughes) of Clontarf, Dublin and Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Belmont House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Christy. Sadly missed by her family, loving daughters Noreen, Geraldine and Paula, sons-in-law Gerry, Dominic and Geraldine’s partner Gerry. Devoted grandmother to Ceileigh, Christopher, Andrew, Paula’s step-daughter Katy, nieces, nephew, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place for Geraldine’s family only, on the 30th December.