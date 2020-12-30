Deaths in Laois - December 30, 2020

Sarah Holohan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, December 29 of Sarah Holohan (née Phelan) of Shragh, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Sadly mourned by her daughter Annemarie and her sons Richard and Donal, son in law Eddie, daughters in law Mary-Kate and Linda, grandchildren Mark, Claire and Michael-John, Sean, Nicky and Erin, her brothers Sean and James, sisters in law Joan and Eva, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

As per the COVID-19 Directive a private family funeral has been arranged.

John O'Donnell - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, December 29 of John O'Donnell of Ashgrove, Mountmellick and Crossmolina, Mayo.



Formerly ESB, An Garda Siochana and founder member of Mountmellick Development Association. Peacefully, in the Midlands Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Maureen. Predeceased by his daughter Mary Judith. Deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, daughters Susan (Smithers), Sarah (Harte) and Lucy (Kelly), sister Bernie, sons-in-law Tom, O'Neill and David, his ten much loved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and all the staff and residents in St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, John's funeral will be private. His Requiem Mass will be held at 1pm on Friday, and will be streamed live on mountmellickparish.ie. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery. Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the church yard and in the cemetery.

Helen Whelehan - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, December 29 of Helen Whelehan (née Kennedy) of Ballycarroll, Portarlington, and formerly Ballinvoumig, Dingle, Co. Kerry.

Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Sinead, sons John and James, daughter-in-law Caroline, son-in-law Graham, grandchildren Dylan, Ryan, Aoife, Saoirse and Michael, her brother Seamus, her brother-in -law Eddie, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Frances Reddin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, December 28 of Frances Reddin (née O'Brien) of Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Frances, beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearly loved mother to Mary, Martin, Carmel, Peter, Brian and Claire. Predeceased by her sister Bernadette. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Ann Robinson and Carmel Case, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, fifteen grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's church on Wednesday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Alice McCann - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, December 28 of Alice McCann (née Culliton) of The Borness, Mountmellick.



Died peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Dearly beloved wife of Joe and mother of Lauren. Predeceased by her loving father Louis. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband and daughter, mother Mairead, sister Sile, brothers Donn and Eamonn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

Requiem Mass for Alice will be celebrated at 11am Thursday in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick and will be streamed live on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Due COVID restrictions the funeral will be private. Sympathisers are welcome along the route to the church and cemetery.

Margaret Harris - Portarlington

The death has taken place of Margaret (Peggy) Harris (née Hickey) of Market Square, Portarlington.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Predeceased by her infant daughter Sylvia, husband Dominic, son Tony and brother Liam. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Denise and Gwen, their partners Alan and Terence, grandsons Eli and Tony, brothers Don, Dermot, Tom, Philip and Gerry, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Thursday at 11.20am, arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery. Social Distancing to be observed at all times.

Peggy's Requiem Mass to be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Noreen Roche - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, December 28 of Noreen Roche (née Stewart) of Crookedwood Cross Boley, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her devoted family. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband William, daughters Karen, Gráinne and Siobhán, sons-in-law Ronald, John and David, grandchildren Amélie, Dylan, Matthew, Senan and Fiadh.

Due to current restrictions a private Family Funeral will take place. Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Wednesday at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Geraldine Dollard - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, December 26 of Geraldine Dollard (née Hughes) of Clontarf, Dublin and Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Belmont House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Christy. Sadly missed by her family, loving daughters Noreen, Geraldine and Paula, sons-in-law Gerry, Dominic and Geraldine’s partner Gerry. Devoted grandmother to Ceileigh, Christopher, Andrew, Paula’s step-daughter Katy, nieces, nephew, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place for Geraldine’s family only, on the 30th December.