Deaths in Laois - January 2, 2021

Dolores O'Donovan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 2 of Dolores O'Donovan of Higgins Park, Portlaoise and formerly of Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the tender care of the staff of Tullamore Regional Hospital. Retired civil servant. Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Éanna, Orlaith and Brian, partners Claire and Shaen, Brian's father Brian, siblings Marianne, Sean, Sheila, brother in law Del, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Monday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Jeremiah Dowling - Errill

The death took place on Friday, January 1 of Jeremiah (Jerry) Dowling of Knockardgannon, Errill.



Predeceased by his wife Teresa and his granddaughter Jade. Sadly mourned by his sons Tom, Dinny and Diarmuid, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, Paul, Jennifer, Aoife, Jaque, Luke, Katie, Hayley, Tommy and Taylor, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

As per the COVID-19 directive a private family funeral has been arranged. Due to the increased risk of infection you are asked not to congregate in the church yard or at the cemetery in the interest of public safety and in compliance with the current guidelines.

William Fitzpatrick - Wolfhill

The death took place on Friday, January 1 of William (Bill) Fitzpatrick of Farnans, Wolfhill.



Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, in his 95th year. Father of the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughters Maria, Rita, Clare, Teresa, Roseanne , son John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Sunday afternoon in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, limited to 10 people. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kay Gibbs - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, December 31 of Kay Gibbs (née Hyland) of Bracklone Street, Portarlington.



Suddenly at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving son Jamie, brothers Fr. Sean and P.J.,sister May, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.