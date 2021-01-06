Deaths in Laois - January 6, 2021

Liam Carroll - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Tuesday, January 5 of Liam Carroll of The Buildings, Courtwood, Ballybrittas.



Suddenly, but peacefully, in his 92nd year, at his residence, in the company of his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Theresa and children Alice, Bill, John Bosco, Pat, David, Oonagh and Philip, his 16 grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.20am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Rath, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in the new cemetery Emo. Liam's Requiem Mass will be lived streamed (link to follow)

Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds.

Patrick John Nealon - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, January 4 of Patrick John Nealon of The Hermitage, Portlaoise and ormerly Clonboyne and Janesboro Limerick.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Patrick Joseph (PJ), beloved husband of Trudy and dearly loved father to Malcolm and Nanette. Cherished grandfather to Stephane, Eoghan, Aidan, Colm and Brian. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law Violet, son-in-law Michael, brother-in-law Fr John Roche, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, former colleagues in Avonmore and his great friends in the Active Retirement Group.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Wednesday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Brigid Buggie - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, January 4 of Brigid Buggie (née Mullaly), formerly of 8 Court Square, Stradbally.



Peacefully in Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally in the care of Matron Deirdre and staff. Predeceased by her husband Sean and son Michael (Rosie) Buggie. Sadly missed by her daughter Ann, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Michael, Catherine, Martine and Eoin, great-grandchildren Jamie, Erin, Sadie, Isabella and Vada. Deeply regretted by her brother Tommy, sisters Frankie, Edie and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions there will be a private family funeral. Removal from the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Wednesday to the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for 2pm Requiem Mass. Interment to follow to Oakvale Cemetery. Brigid Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.whelehanfunerals.com/brigidbuggie

Sarah Claxton - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Monday, January 4 of Sarah Claxton (née Bergin) of Ballytarsna, Pike of Rushall.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Willie, brothers Tom, Pad, Joe, Richard and Noel, sisters, Nan, Kathleen, Sheila, Mary, Margaret and Lil. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving son Willie, daughter-in-law Sharon, sister-in-law Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 directive a private family funeral will take place (limited to 10 people). Due to increased risk of infection you are asked not to congregate in the church yard or at the cemetery in the interest of public safety and current public health guidelines.

Sarah's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Pike of Rushall Church facebook page on Wednesday at 12 noon.

John Dalton - Timahoe

The death took place on Sunday, January 3 of John Dalton of Cremorgan, Timahoe.



Predeceased by his son John and daughter Martina. Beloved husband of Catherine and loving father to Michael, Pat, Raymond and David, Ann-Marie, Teresa, Amanda, Imelda and Nicola. Deeply regretted by his brothers George and Michael, and sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Michael's Church on Thursday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://youtu.be/05PzQGYkFBk. Interment afterwards in local cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line the route to the cemetery from the GAA Field in a safe and socially-distanced manner, as a mark of respect. The family appreciate your co-operation and understanding at this time.

Terence Morris - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, January 3 of Terence (Terry) Morris of Borohan, Errill.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his longtime friend Michael. Sadly mourned by all his friends, his care team, Gordana, Fenagh and Jackie, Howard and staff at Flynn's Medical Hall, Dr. Maeve Carroll, Borris in Ossory and all who knew Terry.

As per the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged, due to the increased risk of infection you are asked not to congregate at the Church yard or at the cemetery in the interest of public safety and in compliance with the current guidelines.

Clare Dunne - Ballybrittas and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 3 of Clare Dunne (née Fennell) of Belgrove, Ballybrittas and formerly of Grattan Street, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Patrick (Paddy). Deeply regretted by her loving family Enda, Helen and Pauric, son-in-law Will, daughters-in-law Mairead and Noelle, grandchildren Paddy, Rose, Ellie, Louise, Amy and Billy, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Wednesday at 11.20am, arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Rath, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Moyanna Cemetery.

George Kerr - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 3 of George Kerr of Ross, Portlaoise.



Passed away in The Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving husband of the late Olive. Sadly missed by David and Andrew. Aphra, and Yvonne, daughter in law Yvonne, sons in law John and Anthony, grandchildren, Aimee, Dylan, Elva, Luke, Zoe, Gabriel and Harvey. Family only funeral due to government guidelines.

Patricia Mulville - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, January 2 of Patricia (Pat) Mulville (née Culliton) of Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Rearymore, Clonaslee.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, while in the tender care of the staff at the Four Ferns Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Peter. Sadly missed and deeply regretted by her sons Paul, Philip, David and Brian, daughters-in-law Joanne, Mary, Eliz and Olga, cherished grandchildren Cian, Emma, Niamh, Aoife, Peter, Louis, Patrick, Katherine, Harry, Luke and Scott, sister Siobhan, sister-in-law Monica, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to current restrictions a private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 9.30am. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Mass at this link https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/.