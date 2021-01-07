Deaths in Laois - January 7, 2021

Paddy Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 6 of Paddy Dunne of Colliers Lane, Portlaoise.



In the loving care of the staff at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by his dear wife Angela, brother Sean, sisters Molly, Bridie, Kitty, and Peg. Deeply regretted by his son John, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in SS. Peter & Paul's Church Portlaoise and will be streamed live on portlaoiseparish.ie

Burial afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's cemetery Portlaoise.

Due to Covid restrictions Paddy's funeral will be private. Sympathisers are welcome in the church and cemetery grounds and along the route to the cemetery.

Michael Duff - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, January 5 of Michael (Mick) Duff or Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and late of Coolnacarte, Mountrath, and formerly of Esso Ireland.

Suddenly at St. James’ Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Rita and loving father of Fintan, Marian, Yvonne, Michael, Edel and special son Ken. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, great neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Liam Carroll - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Tuesday, January 5 of Liam Carroll of The Buildings, Courtwood, Ballybrittas.



Suddenly, but peacefully, in his 92nd year, at his residence, in the company of his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Theresa and children Alice, Bill, John Bosco, Pat, David, Oonagh and Philip, his 16 grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.20am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Rath, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in the new cemetery Emo. Liam's Requiem Mass will be lived streamed (link to follow)

Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds.

John Dalton - Timahoe

The death took place on Sunday, January 3 of John Dalton of Cremorgan, Timahoe.



Predeceased by his son John and daughter Martina. Beloved husband of Catherine and loving father to Michael, Pat, Raymond and David, Ann-Marie, Teresa, Amanda, Imelda and Nicola. Deeply regretted by his brothers George and Michael, and sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Michael's Church on Thursday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://youtu.be/05PzQGYkFBk. Interment afterwards in local cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line the route to the cemetery from the GAA Field in a safe and socially-distanced manner, as a mark of respect. The family appreciate your co-operation and understanding at this time.

George Kerr - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 3 of George Kerr of Ross, Portlaoise.



Passed away in The Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving husband of the late Olive. Sadly missed by David and Andrew. Aphra, and Yvonne, daughter in law Yvonne, sons in law John and Anthony, grandchildren, Aimee, Dylan, Elva, Luke, Zoe, Gabriel and Harvey. Family only funeral due to government guidelines.

Removal from Portlaoise at 2.30pm Thursday to St. John the Baptist Church, Ballyfin to arrive at 3pm. Burial family only.

Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line the route to the church in a safe and socially-distanced manner, as a mark of respect. Interment in Churchyard will be strictly private.