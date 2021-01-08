Deaths in Laois - January 8, 2020

Paddy Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 6 of Paddy Dunne of Colliers Lane, Portlaoise.



In the loving care of the staff at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by his dear wife Angela, brother Sean, sisters Molly, Bridie, Kitty, and Peg. Deeply regretted by his son John, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in SS. Peter & Paul's Church Portlaoise and will be streamed live on portlaoiseparish.ie

Burial afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's cemetery Portlaoise.

Due to Covid restrictions Paddy's funeral will be private. Sympathisers are welcome in the church and cemetery grounds and along the route to the cemetery.

Michael Duff - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, January 5 of Michael (Mick) Duff or Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and late of Coolnacarte, Mountrath, and formerly of Esso Ireland.

Suddenly at St. James’ Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Rita and loving father of Fintan, Marian, Yvonne, Michael, Edel and special son Ken. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, great neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 10am on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-good-counsel

Liam Carroll - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Tuesday, January 5 of Liam Carroll of The Buildings, Courtwood, Ballybrittas.



Suddenly, but peacefully, in his 92nd year, at his residence, in the company of his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Theresa and children Alice, Bill, John Bosco, Pat, David, Oonagh and Philip, his 16 grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.20am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Rath, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in the new cemetery Emo. Liam's Requiem Mass will be lived streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/liamcarroll

Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds.