Deaths in Laois - January 11, 2021

Joseph O'Shea - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 10 of Joseph O'Shea of 20 O`Moore Place, Portlaoise.



Beloved father of Tanya, Tírna, Taylor, and Jake. Predeceased by his son Jamie-Lee. Deeply regretted by his loving family, mother Margaret, father William, grandaughter Kyra-Mae, brothers Paul, William, John and Patrick, sister Caroline, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the parish website.

Joe O'Keeffe - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, January 9 of Joe (Bowler) O'Keeffe of 10 Brockley Park, Stradbally,



Peacefully at Droimnín Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by his loving parents, Sean and Ellen O'Keeffe, his sisters, Ann and Patricia, brother Jim and his sister-in-law Kathleen. In loving memory of a true gentleman and wonderful brother. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Nicky, sisters, Mary and Carmel, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in- law, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel Stradbally. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church with interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral will be private for family members only.

Funeral Mass and Internment will be live streamed on comerfordlynchfunerals.com/joeokeeffe

Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route from the church to Oakvale Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing at all times.