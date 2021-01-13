Deaths in Laois - January 13, 2021

Tony Keyes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 12 of Tony Keyes of Lalors Mills, Portlaoise.



Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Wednesday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line the route to the cemetery in a safe and socially-distanced manner, as a mark of respect.

Kathleen Conroy - Portlaoise and Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, January 12 of Kathleen Conroy (née O'Neill) of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise and Ballinakill.



In the loving care of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary, sons Noel, Ger and Seanie, sister Elizabeth, brother-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on ballinakillknockparish.com at 12 noon on Wednesday from St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 regulations a private family funeral will take place.

Dean O'Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, January 11 of Dean O'Farrell of Dunmasc, Portlaoise and Athlone.



Peacefully at Portincula Hospital Ballinasloe. Dean. Dearly loved son to Derek and Fiona. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Anita, sisters Shauna and Katie, grandmother Nanny Mary, grandfather Eamon and Clioda, aunties, uncles, niece Hollie, nephew Jamie, colleagues in the Defence Forces, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on Friday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Cremation will follow afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

John Connor - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, January 11 of John Connor of Cappagh South, Mountrath.



Peacefully. Sadly missed by his brother Charley, sisters Mary (Kenna), Queenie (Daly), Sadie (Hughes) and especially by his heart broken niece and best friend Mairead, brothers-in-law Paddy Hughes, Jack Kenna, and sister-in-law Hilda, devoted and adoring nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, loyal neighbours and friends

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Fintan’s Church Mountrath, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath, John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link https://www.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/stfintans

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings and In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people.

Mary O'Leary - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Monday, January 11 of Mary O'Leary (née Barnes) of Killenure, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Regional Hospital Portaoise. Beloved wife of Hugh and Devoted mother of Bernadette (McDermott), Marie (O 'Connor), Anne (McGlynn) and Hugh (jnr). Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, sisters Sheila (Fitzpatrick) and Alice (Holohan), sons-in-law Michael, Seamus and John, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Eoin and his wife Aoife, Kevin, Lorna, Ciara, Sean, Áine and Órla, and dear cousin Maureen Flanagan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brother Tom and sister Eileen.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place.

Ann Dempsey - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, January 11 of Ann Dempsey (née Maher) of Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare and Durrow.



Mother of the late Derrick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paul, sadly missed by her sons Ray, Paul and Robert, daughter Bridget, brothers Dan, Bill and Mike, daughters-in-law Caroline, Tina and Caroline, grandchildren Damien, Jack, Molly, Owen, Aidan, Finn, Noah and Callie, great grandchild Arlo, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a family funeral on Wednesday in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Ann's Funeral Mass on the Church Webcam via the following link: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/