Deaths in Laois - January 15, 2021

Andrew O'Neill - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, January 14 of Andrew O'Neill of 34 Station Court, Portarlington and formerly of 63 St Brigid's Square, Portarlington.

Unexpectedly at his residence.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions The Family Home in St Brigid's Square is Strictly Private Please.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Theresa Quinn - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, January 14 of Theresa Quinn (née McGuinness) of Skerries, Dublin and late of Droughill Portarlington.

Peacefully at St. Joseph's Raheny. Wife of the late Tom and mother of the late Patrick and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving son Michael, adored four grandchildren Marcus, Shane, Eleanor and Tomás, four great grandchildren Shane, Megan, Eoghan Sé, daughters-in-law Noeleen and Helen, extended family and a large circle of Bingo friends.

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home Sunday from 5pm to 7pm, (with strict guidelines and wearing of face coverings) removal Monday to St. Patrick's Church, Skerries for a private family funeral (10 max family) burial afterwards in Holmpatrick Cemetery.

Parish webcam can be viewed at 10am Monday by clicking on link below.

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-skerries

Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place.

Jackie Doheny - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, January 13 of Jackie Doheny of Fr. O'Connor Crescent, Mountrath.



Unexpectedly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his son John, beloved husband of Peg, and cherished father to Michael, Gerry, Kevin, Eddie, Noel, Kieran, Paul, Margaret, Jackie, Catherine, Claire, Carmel and Michelle, brother Micheal, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10am in St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, followed by Burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath, Jackie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Website www.mountrathparish.ie - link to Webcam on Home Page.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings and In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people.



Teresa Cutland - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, January 13 of Teresa (Edie) Cutland (née Mullally) of 7 The Mill, Stradbally.



Peacefully in the care of Matron Deirdre and the staff at DromnÍn Nursing Home, Stradbally.Predeceased by her sister Brigid (Buggie). Sadly missed by her dearly loved and devoted husband Ray, sisters, Frankie and Kack, brother, Tommy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel, Stradbally, Thursday. Strictly Private for family and close friends. Teresa (Edie) will then be laid to rest at 12 noon on Friday in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Due to COVID-19 and H.S.E. guidelines, we ask that everyone adheres to social distancing at all times.



Agnes Kennedy - Killeshin

The death took place on Wednesday, January 13 of Agnes Kennedy (née Somers) of Ardenteggle, Killeshin and formerly of Ballymore House, Screen, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the staff of Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow. Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Breda, Brendan and the late P.J, adored grandmother of Róisín, Darragh, P.J and Gary and cherished sister of Breda and the late Marie, Philomena and Eddie.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Audrey, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Killeshin Cemetery, Co. Carlow.

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses as the funeral cortege passes Agnes's house (via Ballinabranna and Killeshin) on the way to the church at 10.30am approx.

Agnes’s funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Christina Costello - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, January 12 of Christina (Nuala) Costello (née O'Loughlin) of Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, and formerly of Pike of Rushall.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff and nurses of The Evergreen Unit, Belmont Nursing Home, Stillorgan Road, Co. Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband, Eddie, sisters, Eileen, Maureen and Anne, brother, Cyril and beloved grand-daughter, Grace.

Nuala will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Celine and Deirdre, her sons, Adrian and Declan, her sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

In line with government / HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all, Nuala's funeral will take place with family only, please. We would ask that, over the coming days, everyone who knew Nuala would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

To view Nuala's Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am please click on the following link;

https://www.facebook.com/Borrisinossorypastoralonline/

Eva Finnamore - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, January 12 of Eva Finnamore (née Swanton) of Beechmount, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at her home. Sadly mourned by her husband Victor and her family, Hilda, Sylvia, Jean, Victor and Robert, sons-in-law, grandchildren, Karl, Linda, Rebecca, Sarah, Victoria, Naomi, William, Andrea, Zac and Ellenore, her sister Rebecca (Cruise), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral has been arranged. Funeral service in St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney on Friday at 1pm followed by burial in Annatrim, Coolraine. Due to the increased risk of infection you are asked not to congregate in the Churchyard or at the Cemetery in the interest of public safety and in compliance with current guidelines. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. You can express your condolences on the condolences page below.

Dean O'Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, January 11 of Dean O'Farrell of Dunmasc, Portlaoise and Athlone.



Peacefully at Portincula Hospital Ballinasloe. Dean. Dearly loved son to Derek and Fiona. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Anita, sisters Shauna and Katie, grandmother Nanny Mary, grandfather Eamon and Clioda, aunties, uncles, niece Hollie, nephew Jamie, colleagues in the Defence Forces, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on Friday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Cremation will follow afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium.