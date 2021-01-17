Deaths in Laois - January 17, 2021

Mary-Anne Creagh - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, January 16 of Mary-Anne Creagh (née Dowling) of Harristown, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Sadly mourned by her loving family Michael, Margaret (Nelson), Helen (Fortune), Liz (Dowling), Anne (Conroy) and Chris (Kavanagh), sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, her sister Lil O'Connor, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive a private family funeral has been arranged, the funeral Mass will be live streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney http://parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/ on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery. Due to the increase risk of infection you are asked not to congregate in the church yard or the cemetery in the interest of public safety and in compliance with current guidelines.

John Dollard - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 16 of John Dollard of St John Square, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. John, beloved husband of Bridie. Dearly loved father to Violet, Sandra , John and Gerard. Loving brother to Andy, Joe, Liam, Michael, Ann, Margaret and Amanda. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's church on Tuesday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line the route to the cemetery in a safe and socially-distanced manner, as a mark of respect.

Donal Graham - Stradbally and Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 16 of Donal Graham of 2 The Green, Stradbally and formerly of Lakeglen, Portlaoise and Ballydavis, Portlaoise. Unexpectedly, at his residence.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Catherine Phelan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, January 16 of Catherine Phelan (née Purcell) of Glosha, Rathdowney.



Sadly mourned by her loving husband Tom and her family Dermot, Donal and Bernadette, her brother Pat and her sister Marian, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Due to the COVID 19 Directive a private family funeral has been arranged. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed http://parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/ from the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery. Due to the increased risk of infection you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or at the cemetery in the interest of public safety and in compliance with current guidelines.