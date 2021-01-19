Deaths in Laois - January 19, 2021

Andrew Hyland - Emo

The death took place on Monday, January 18 of Andrew Hyland of Morette, Emo.



Beloved husband of the late Nuala and much loved father of Matt, Paul and Noelle. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter in law Claire, grandsons Rory, Darragh and Séan, brothers Jackie, Matt, Michael and sister Anne, sister in law Betty, nieces, nephews extended family relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family will take place. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in SS Peter's Church, Emo. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery Emo.

Finbar Brophy - Castletown

The death took place on Saturday, January 16 of Finbar Brophy of Cuddagh, Castletown.



Beloved husband of Margaret, loved and deeply missed by his daughter Mary and son Barry, son-in-law Neal, daughter-in-law AnnMarie, grandchildren Finn and Ruby, his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, neighbours, extended family and friends.

Finbar’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on Wednesday from 11am on the St Edmunds Church Facebook page.

In line with government/HSE advice at this time, Finbar’s funeral will be attended by immediate family only. House private. The family asks that current guidelines are respected with no gathering outside the church to ensure the safety of all, and are grateful for people’s understanding.

A memorial will be arranged when it is safe to do so.

John Dollard - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 16 of John Dollard of St John Square, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. John, beloved husband of Bridie. Dearly loved father to Violet, Sandra , John and Gerard. Loving brother to Andy, Joe, Liam, Michael, Ann, Margaret and Amanda. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's church on Tuesday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line the route to the cemetery in a safe and socially-distanced manner, as a mark of respect.

Donal Graham - Stradbally and Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 16 of Donal Graham of 2 The Green, Stradbally and formerly of Lakeglen, Portlaoise and Ballydavis, Portlaoise.

Unexpectedly, at his residence. Loving dad of the late Baby John. Deeply regretted by his loving family Lynda, Annette, Robert and Brendan and their mother Sheila, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Rachel, Niamh, Gavin, Róisín, Rhys, Quintan, Alex and Alanna, in-laws, extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal on Wednesday arriving The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Peter and Paul's Cemetery Portaoise. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing in place.

Dan's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/JgB3VMhbMTI