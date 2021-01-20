Deaths in Laois - January 20, 2021

Joan McEvoy - Ballyroan

The death took place on Tuesday, January 19 of Joan Mc Evoy (née Cole) of Tullore, Ballyroan.



Peacefully, in the gentle care of the nurses and staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy. Deeply missed by her sons Dominic, Andy, Pat and Oliver, daughters-in-law, Yvonne, Wendy and Clodagh, her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchild. Mourned by her brothers, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines, Joan's funeral will be private, strictly confined to immediate family only. The funeral Mass will be streamed from The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Thursday at 12 noon https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Sheila Fitzpatrick - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, January 19 of Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Barnes) of Cappinaclare, Mountrath.



Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of Droimin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Thomas, brother Tom, sisters Eileen (O'Leary) and Mary (O'Leary), deeply regretted by her son Seamus, sister Alice (Holohan), daughters-in-law Mary and Margaret, grandchildren Kieran and his wife Emer, Colm and his wife Sarah, Niamh, Aoife and Eoghan, great-grandchildren, her cousin Maureen Flanagan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 12.30 p.m. in St. Fintan’s Church Ballyfin, followed by Burial in Clonenagh Cemetery.

Sheila's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Website :- www.ballyfinparish.ie - link to Webcam on Home Page

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings and In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people.

Andrew Hyland - Emo

The death took place on Monday, January 18 of Andrew Hyland of Morette, Emo.



Beloved husband of the late Nuala and much loved father of Matt, Paul and Noelle. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter in law Claire, grandsons Rory, Darragh and Séan, brothers Jackie, Matt, Michael and sister Anne, sister in law Betty, nieces, nephews extended family relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family will take place. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in SS Peter's Church, Emo. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery Emo.

Finbar Brophy - Castletown

The death took place on Saturday, January 16 of Finbar Brophy of Cuddagh, Castletown.



Beloved husband of Margaret, loved and deeply missed by his daughter Mary and son Barry, son-in-law Neal, daughter-in-law AnnMarie, grandchildren Finn and Ruby, his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, neighbours, extended family and friends.

Finbar’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on Wednesday from 11am on the St Edmunds Church Facebook page.

In line with government/HSE advice at this time, Finbar’s funeral will be attended by immediate family only. House private. The family asks that current guidelines are respected with no gathering outside the church to ensure the safety of all, and are grateful for people’s understanding.

A memorial will be arranged when it is safe to do so.

Donal Graham - Stradbally and Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 16 of Donal Graham of 2 The Green, Stradbally and formerly of Lakeglen, Portlaoise and Ballydavis, Portlaoise.

Unexpectedly, at his residence. Loving dad of the late Baby John. Deeply regretted by his loving family Lynda, Annette, Robert and Brendan and their mother Sheila, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Rachel, Niamh, Gavin, Róisín, Rhys, Quintan, Alex and Alanna, in-laws, extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal on Wednesday arriving The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Peter and Paul's Cemetery Portaoise. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing in place.

Dan's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/JgB3VMhbMTI



