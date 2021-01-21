Deaths in Laois - January 21, 2021

Margaretha Lalor - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, January 20 of Margaretha (Margaret) Lalor (née Beusse) of 12 Ash Trees, Stradbally and formerly Holm-Seppensen, Nordheide, Germany.

Peacefully, with her husband Jerry and her son Michael at the Midlands Regional Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her dearly loved and devoted husband Jerry, her adored son Michael, grandchild Jessica, daughter-in-law Natascha, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Margaret will repose at The Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally. For Family Members Only. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Funeral will be live streamed on www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/margaret-lalor

Due to Government Restrictions and H.S.E Guidelines, Margaret's funeral will be for family only. For those who wish to show their support along the route from the Church to the Cemetery, you are asked to do so in a Socially Distanced and Safe Manner.

Brendan Dunne - Abbeyleix and Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, January 20 of Brendan Dunne of Roseville, Abbeyleix and formerly of Gurteen, Rosenallis.

Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Beloved husband of the late Anne and much loved father of Finola, Lorraine, Catriona and Aisling. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Due to Government advice, Brendan's funeral will be private, strictly confined to immediate family only. The funeral Mass will be streamed from The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, at 2pm on Thursday and can be accessed at https://abbeyleixparish.iewebcam/

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Joan McEvoy - Ballyroan

The death took place on Tuesday, January 19 of Joan Mc Evoy (née Cole) of Tullore, Ballyroan.



Peacefully, in the gentle care of the nurses and staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy. Deeply missed by her sons Dominic, Andy, Pat and Oliver, daughters-in-law, Yvonne, Wendy and Clodagh, her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchild. Mourned by her brothers, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines, Joan's funeral will be private, strictly confined to immediate family only. The funeral Mass will be streamed from The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Thursday at 12 noon https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.