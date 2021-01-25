Deaths in Laois - January 25, 2021

Michael Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 24 of Michael Dunne of Clonreher, Portlaoise and late of Clonad.

Peacefully in the loving care of Deirdre and the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally. Michael beloved husband of the late Sadie. Dearly loved father to Joe, Paul and Enda. Cherished grandfather to Michael, Adrian, Emily. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Leo and Christopher, daughters in law Gail, Caroline and Nicola, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends, former colleagues in the Worsted Mills and the Midland Health Board.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Tuesday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line the route to the cemetery in a safe and socially-distanced manner, as a mark of respect.

Esther Dooley - Ballyroan

The death took place on Sunday, January 24 of Esther Dooley of Ballyglishen, Ballyroan.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mountmellick Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her father Michael, mother Winifred. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Sean, his partner Edi, niece Ciara, nephew David, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 Directive a private family funeral will take place in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Tuesday. Esther's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon and will be live streamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/ Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and neighbours can pay their respects in the churchyard and cemetery while social distancing.



Raymond McGill - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Sunday, January 24 of Raymond McGill of Emo Park, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget County Kilkenny. Sadly missed by Bridie, the family circle and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday at 1.20pm, arriving The Church of the Ascension, Rathdaire, Ballybrittas for Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the churchyard with Strict Social Distancing being observed.

William Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, January 24 of William (Billy) Lynch of Kileen, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved husband of Anne. Predeceased by his sisters Elizabeth and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne (nee Dalton), his sons Liam and Declan, daughters-in-law Edel and Karen, his brothers Jimmy and Joe, sister-in-law Mai, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a larger circle of friends.

Requiem Mass for Billy will be celebrated on Monday at 12 noon in St Paul's Church Emo. Burial after in St. Paul's new Cemetery. Due COVID19 restrictions the funeral will be private. Sympathisers are welcome along the route and in the church and cemetery yard.



The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff in The Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Fiona Murphy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 23 of Fiona Murphy (née Dunne) of Drumcorrabaun, Breaffy, Castlebar, Mayo and late of Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Mayo University Hospital. Predeceased by her father Brendan Dunne. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Brendan, sons Killian and Caimin, daughter Roisin, mother Breda Dunne (Westport Road, Castlebar), brother Fergal Dunne (Castlebar), father-in-law Michael Murphy, mother-in-law Maura Murphy, sister-in-law Emer, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence this Monday morning at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11.30am in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar with burial afterwards in Breaffy Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines the funeral at all stages will be private for family only. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Castlebar Parish Webcam http://www.castlebarparish.ie/web-cam/ or listened to in Castlebar on the Parish Radio Channel 105.3FM.

Susan Greene - Portlaoise

The death has occurred of Susan Greene (née Hedges) of 74 O`Moore Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband, Johnny, mother, father and sister. Loving mother of her 7 sons and 3 daughters, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery.