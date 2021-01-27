Deaths in Laois - January 27, 2021

James Delaney - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, January 26 of James Delaney of Clonagowan, Ballyfin.



Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by his sister Sheila (Kinahan), nephew Eamon and niece Brigid. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Frank, nephews and nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grand nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam @ ballyfinparish.ie.

Sr. Maureen Delaney - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, January 26 of Sr. Maureen Delaney of Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge and formerly of Ballinakill.

Deeply regretted by her sister, Sr. Esther, brother, Joe, nieces, nephews, extended family, the Community and Staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family Members and many friends.

Due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge on Thursday at 11 am and can be viewed on the parish webcam at www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/

Burial immediately afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery.

Thomas English - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 26 of Thomas English of Cherrygarth, Portlaoise.



In the loving care of the wonderful staff of Oakdale nursing home, Portarlington. Beloved husband of the late Teasie and much loved father of Michael, Brian, Therese and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter in law, Catherine and Ann, sons in law, Ger and Gerry. His twelve grandchildren, Niall, Aideen, Eoin, Tom, Barry, Grace, Kate, Conor, Aoife, Auveen, Richard and Brendan, his eight great grandchildren, Brian, Andrew, Sophia, Voilet, Cal, Tomás, Lucy and Zara. Brother Billy and his wife Ann, brother Paddy, sister in law Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place this Wednesday at 12 noon in St Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Mass can be viewed on the Portlaoise parish website https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/ Interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Michaeal Flynn - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, January 26 of Michael Flynn of Rynn, Rosenallis.



Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Ellen.

Deeply regretted by his, sons Gerard and Cathal, daughters Evelyn, Dolores and Michelle, grandchildren Sarah, Corey, Enda, Aislinn, Beatrice, Jamie, Frederic, Michael, Isambard, Aragon, Roisin, Cillian and Shane, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law John, P.J., and Amgury, daughters-in-law Louise and Christina, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Ann Seale - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, January 26 of Ann Seale (née McGarry) of Oakvale, Stradbally and Athy.



In Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. She was predeceased by her husband Jack, sisters Mary and Margaret and brother James. Ann will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Mary, Bessie and Bridie, her sons Bill, Jim and Fran, her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally, limited to 10 people. The mass will be livestreamed , see www.streamlive.ie.

Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. In line with government advice and to ensure everybodys safety Ann's funeral will take place with family only, please. We ask that everybody that knew Ann would say a prayer in her memory.

Christopher Francis McGlinn - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 24 of Christopher Francis McGlinn of Terenure, Dublin and formerly of Oak Leaf cottage Portlaoise.



MC GLINN, Christopher Francis, FCILT, MEd, Peace Commissioner. Peacefully in Tallaght Hospital, his two loving sons by his side, Jonathan and Kristian. He will be profoundly missed by his loving and devoted family: His Northern Princess Tuula, 57 years married, his two sons, his daughter in-law-Dearbhail, and his three Grandsons, Fionn, Cían, and Lughaidh; also his brother Derrick, wife Anne, their children Greg, Eric, Dianne; brother Patrick and Sister-in-law Angela (both deceased), and their children Paul, Catherine, Clare, and Helen, and all the extended family. Chris was a kind, giving, selfless, dutiful, honourable, loving man. He touched many hearts. Chris had a lifelong association with Clondalkin Rugby Football Club: Twice Club president, Honorary Secretary for many years, and a Trustee director, presented with the President’s award for service. General manager of Logistics at the Special Olympics 2003. Many devoted years to FAS. His greatest service was the devoted love to his family.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Friday at 11am in Terenure College Chapel, Templeogue Road, D6W DK72 followed by interment in Portlaoise Cemetery arriving at 2pm approx. To live stream the service click on this link https://livestream.absentfriends.ie/ChristopherMcGlinn.

Catherine Naughton - Tinnakil

The death took place on Thursday, January 21 of Catherine Naughton (née Selby) of Raheny and late of Tinnakil.

Peacefully, at Lusk Community Unit. Beloved wife of the late John, predeceased by her daughter Patricia and her brother George. Much loved mother of John, Marie, Karen, Declan, Enda, and Maeve. She will be sadly missed by her family, her sisters Maureen and Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her treasured grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Divine Grace which can be viewed on the following web link

https://Livestream.absentfriends.ie/CatherineNaughton